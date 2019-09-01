|
Ronald E. Strouse of Cedarbrook Nursing Home – Allentown, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown, PA. He was born in Sunbury, Northumberland County, on February 17, 1936, a son of Paul E. and Eva I. (Santee) Strouse.
Ron was a graduate of Northumberland High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. Ron then attended Kutztown University, earning a bachelor's degree in English education. He later completed his master's degree from Temple University, Philadelphia. He was a teacher of English in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Florida for 31 years until a massive stroke curtailed his teaching career in October of 1997. Ron's final teaching position for 11 years was as the English Department Chairman for the Hillsborough County School District in Tampa, FL. He was one of the 28 middle school chairpersons in the twelfth largest school district in the United States. Ron always favorably remembered his years as a teacher at his school in Plant City, FL.
The most enjoyable of Ron's hobbies was his music. At the age of eight, he started taking piano lessons with Gladys Reed, later Wheeland. When he was ten, he played in his first wedding. After his father's death, he was sent to St. Louis, MO, at age 12 to live with his family's good friends, the Chambers family, where he remained for eight months. During that time, Ron was the piano player for a large Pentecostal church. After that time, he returned to Northumberland to live with the family of his church's pastor, where he remained until graduation from high school. For over 45 years, Ron's outstanding talent playing the piano placed him in demand for church services, district church camp meetings, religious radio broadcasts, and weddings. It was one of his noblest callings.
Ron's avocation was as an amateur genealogist. After teaching, he used his computer to keep in touch with family and friends across the globe. Much of his time was spent adding to his list of thousands of names related to his family. His paternal immigrant ancestor, Johann Philip STRAUSS, came to America with his older brother, Albrecht, from Massenbach, Wurttemberg, Germany, in 1732. They were Lutherans from the time of the Protestant Reformation and were believed to be the first Strauss family in Berks County. Ron's family changed the spelling of STRAUSS to STROUSE about the time of the Revolutionary War.
Ron's mother's immigrant, Elias SANTEE, came from Burgundy, France, in 1690, and settled nine miles north of Easton, Northampton County. The Santee families were French Huguenots (French Protestants). Ron had records of his Santee grandfathers to 1205 A.D., and this gave him much pleasure.
He is survived by his sons, Philip (Phil), husband of Donna, of Newnan, GA; Nathan (Nate), of Havre de Grace, MD; brother Russell (Russ) Strouse, husband of Ruth of Mechanicsburg, PA; stepbrother Donald Herb of Allentown, sister-in-law Carol Strouse of Palmer, AK, and Surprise, AZ; his former wife Judith (West) Strouse of Grand Junction, CO; two grandsons, Kaleb and Keaton Strouse of Newnan, GA; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather, Marvin E. Herb of Sunbury; one brother, Daniel (Dan) Strouse, of Palmer, AK; a sister, Norma Snyder of Allentown; a brother-in-law, Paul Snyder; and stepbrother Robert Herb of MS.
Ron was a faithful member of Christ Community Church in Easton, PA. There will be no calling hours or memorial service. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Lebanon County. Arrangements are by Bachman, Kulik, and Reinsmith, 17th and Hamilton Streets, Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ron's name to Tupelo Children's Mansion, PO Box 167, Tupelo, MS 38802-0167 or to a .
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019