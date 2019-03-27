Ronald Earl Maurey, Sr.,93, a resident of the Fellowship Community for 14 ½ years and formerly resided in the East Side of Allentown, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 peacefully in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Salisbury Township surrounded by his loving family. Ronald was the husband of the late Isabel Marie Maurey they were married for 66 years. He was born in Mahanoy City, PA a son of the late William Adam Maurey and Ruth Elizabeth Wall Maurey. He served in the United States Navy on the Destroyer, the U.S.S. Everett F. Larson DD-830 during WWII. Ronald attended the McCann School of Business to study Advanced Accounting and the Ashland School District program for Mechanics. He was employed by Western Electric for 36 years where he served as a Layout Operator in multiple departments and in Final Inspection. Ronald was an active member of St. John's E.C. Church, Allentown where he served as a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Trustee, Steward Board, Official Board President, was in charge of organizing ushers for services, ran an Auto Club for teenage boys and organized winter weekends for the church youth at the Twin Pines Camp. Additionally, he was honored as an outstanding Father of the Year. Upon his retirement, Ronald voulenteered at Sacred Heart Hospital for 10 years where he accumulated over 4,000 hours of service. For his voulenteer work, Ronald was honored by the Sertoma Club of Allentown for 3,000 hours and the Masons for 4,000 hours respectivly. He also voulenteered at Fellowship Community for over 10 years entertaining the residents by playing the piano in various departments. Ronald was a member of Chapman Lodge # 637 F.A. & M. and the Siegfried Royal Arch Chapter #295 where he served as Chaplain in both. Ronald was a 32nd degree Mason of the Scottish Rite Consistory. He was a member of the Disabled Veterans and Amercian Legion Post #367, Fullerton. He is a charter member of the World War II monument in Washington D.C. where his picture and biography can be accessed. Survivors: Son, Ronald E. Maurey, Jr. husband of Donna of Tremont, PA; daughter, Cheryl M. wife of Mark Pribanich of Allentown; grandchildren, Scott Pribanich of Harrisburg, Jenna Pribanich of Crafton, Steven Pribanich of Germansville, Ronald Maurey III of Thompson, PA and John Maurey of New York; seven great-grandchildren. Services: A Masonic service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, March 29, 2019 followed by the funeral service in the Zentz Community Center in the Villa at Fellowship Community, 3020 Fellowship Dr., Whitehall. A visitation will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. prior to the services. Interment with military honors will be in the Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: Center for Vision Loss 845 West Wyoming St. Allentown, 18103. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary