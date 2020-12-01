Ronald F. Brodoski, 80, of Walnutport passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Lillian P. (Puk) Brodoski of Walnutport whom he married July 25, 1964. Born in Hazleton on May 12, 1940, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary (Poluka) Brodoski. Ron was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1958. He served his country honorably and proudly in the US Army from 1959 to 1962. Ron was employed by the United States Postal Service as a lead mechanic in the Vehicle Maintenance Facility at the Lehigh Valley Post Office. He was a member of St. Nicholas Church, Berlinsville.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters: Karen L. and husband Thomas Guth of Easton, Donna M. and husband Nevin Christy of Quakertown; grandchildren: Brianna, Kristina, Alina, Rachael, Dylan; brother: Florian Brodoski and wife Beverly of Harleigh Terrace; sister: Patricia and husband David Adams of Hazleton; beloved cat; Dexter.



A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11AM on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic church, 1152 Oak Rd, Walnutport. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10 to 11AM at church. Arrangements are in the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests an act of kindness be done in Ronald's memory.



Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.