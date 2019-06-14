Ronald F. Moyer, Sr.



Ronald F. Moyer, Sr., 81, of Macungie, died, June 11, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the widower of Phyllis C. (Moll) Moyer, who died May 17, 2018. Born in Emmaus, Ronald was a son of the late Myron R. and Arlene E. (Ringer) Moyer. Ronald was employed by Cabot Corp. Boyertown, over 35 years until his retirement.



Survivors: Ronald is survived by his children: Jodi L. (Moyer) Trexler, Macungie; Wendy J., wife of Chris A. Wittman, Macungie; Ronald F. Moyer, Jr., Macungie; Melissa D. (Moyer), wife of Joel C. Epting, Blandon; and Jessica B. (Moyer), wife of David J. Kauffman, Oley. Other survivors include fifteen grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren.



Services: A Memorial Service to celebrate Ronald's life will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, with Reverend Jane M. Kropa, officiating. Relatives and friends may call on Monday, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.



Contributions: The family requests contributions be made in Ronald's memory to , for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or on-line at www.michaeljfox.org/donate



Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.



