Ronald F. Walthrop Obituary
Ronald F. Walthrop, 66, passed away May 7th at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Kathleen (Hirtzel) Walthrop since 1978. Born in Flushing, NY, he was the son of William and Rita (Mayer) Walthrop. He was a weighmaster for Grand Central Sanitation for 21 years before retiring.Ronald is survived by his wife Kathleen; daughters Tina Smith and husband Duane of Nazareth and Laura Sforza and husband Giuseppe of Norwalk, CT; a sister Barbara Forbes of Coram, NY; grandson Evan Smith; granddaughter Adrianna Sforza; godson Joseph Greco.Services: viewing Thursday, May 9th at 10:00 am. followed by prayer services at 11:00 at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown. Private interment at Northampton Memorial Shrine. Directions at: www.allentownfunerals.com
Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019
