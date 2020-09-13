Ronald G. Bauder, 79, of Bethlehem passed June 17, 2020 in Ocala, FL. His family and friends mourn his loss. Born in Bethlehem, PA and a graduate of Liberty High School and North Hampton Community College, Ronnie was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and served in the US Army. He was a 37 year retired Bethlehem Police Officer. Badge number 84.
Those gone before are his parents William H. Bauder and Irene Horvath Bauder; brothers James and William Bauder and sister Delores Hitchcock. He is survived by his wife Jean L Bauder; brother Roy Bauder; Children and spouses, Cindy and Matthew Rosenhaft, Ronald and Melanie Bauder; Children by marriage, Jeffery and Eleanor Swiezak, Timothy and Maria Swiezak and Thomas and Evelyn Adams; grandchildren , Pierce and Jaxson Rosenhaft, Joel and Alexander Bauder, Stephen, Ashley and Alyssa Swiezak, Thomas, Jr., Eric, Gregory, Colleen and Stephanie Adams; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Guestbook at Legacy.com
.