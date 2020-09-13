1/2
RONALD G. BAUDER
Ronald G. Bauder, 79, of Bethlehem passed June 17, 2020 in Ocala, FL. His family and friends mourn his loss. Born in Bethlehem, PA and a graduate of Liberty High School and North Hampton Community College, Ronnie was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and served in the US Army. He was a 37 year retired Bethlehem Police Officer. Badge number 84.

Those gone before are his parents William H. Bauder and Irene Horvath Bauder; brothers James and William Bauder and sister Delores Hitchcock. He is survived by his wife Jean L Bauder; brother Roy Bauder; Children and spouses, Cindy and Matthew Rosenhaft, Ronald and Melanie Bauder; Children by marriage, Jeffery and Eleanor Swiezak, Timothy and Maria Swiezak and Thomas and Evelyn Adams; grandchildren , Pierce and Jaxson Rosenhaft, Joel and Alexander Bauder, Stephen, Ashley and Alyssa Swiezak, Thomas, Jr., Eric, Gregory, Colleen and Stephanie Adams; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Guestbook at Legacy.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 12, 2020
BAUDER FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
CITY OF BETHLEHEM
