Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Ronald G. Ercolani

Ronald G. Ercolani, 83 of Allentown died Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born in Wilkes Barre on February 17, 1936 to the late Nello and Dahlia (Galli) Ercolani. Ronald graduated from Wilkes University and served in the US Army. He owned a successful private CPA practice for over 50 years while also owning and managing Thornton Jewelers and The Adams company.

Survivors: Children: Dorise Smith (Chip) of Bethlehem and Dyan Caldwell (Jeffrey) of Charlotte, NC. Siblings: Rose Ackerman of Allentown and Dr. Nicholas Ercolani (Joceline) of Tucson, AZ.; and three grandchildren.

Services: 11 am. Thursday, June 20, 2019 Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main Street, Hellertown. Call 10-11 am. Thursday. www.heintzelmancares.com

Published in Morning Call on June 18, 2019
