Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Hemphill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald G. Hemphill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald G. Hemphill 82, of Whitehall, passed away on Tuesday December 31, 2019. Ron was the husband of the late Carol L. (Zernhelt) Hemphill who passed in 2016. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late George and Mildred (Merkel) Hemphill. After graduating in 1955 from Emmaus H.S. Ron spent 32 years serving his country in the US Navy, and the US Air Force during the Vietnam War, eventually retiring as a Technical Sergeant in the USAF. Ron then worked for Stauffer Biscuits in Fleetwood, and A&B Meats in Allentown. He was a member of St. John 's E.C.C. on N Jerome St. in Allentown. Ron was a Jack of All Trades. He was a member of American Legion Post #576 in Allentown. He was an avid Eagles fan. Surviving are his sons; Mitchell & husband Robert of Whitehall, Patrick (Lisa) of Nazareth, and David (Tina) in Macungie. Ron's two daughters are: Jane wife of Scott Kressley in Alburtis, and Bobbie Jo wife of Kirk Gildner in Northampton. Sisters: Maryann wife of David Trout of Alburtis, Elaine wife of Carl Williams of Hereford, and Kathleen Hemphill in Whitehall. Ron has 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Brett A. Schwartz. A Memorial Service will be on Sunday January 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:00-2:00. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ron's memory to the of America, or to his church both c/o the funeral home 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -