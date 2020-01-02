|
|
Ronald G. Hemphill 82, of Whitehall, passed away on Tuesday December 31, 2019. Ron was the husband of the late Carol L. (Zernhelt) Hemphill who passed in 2016. Born in Allentown he was a son of the late George and Mildred (Merkel) Hemphill. After graduating in 1955 from Emmaus H.S. Ron spent 32 years serving his country in the US Navy, and the US Air Force during the Vietnam War, eventually retiring as a Technical Sergeant in the USAF. Ron then worked for Stauffer Biscuits in Fleetwood, and A&B Meats in Allentown. He was a member of St. John 's E.C.C. on N Jerome St. in Allentown. Ron was a Jack of All Trades. He was a member of American Legion Post #576 in Allentown. He was an avid Eagles fan. Surviving are his sons; Mitchell & husband Robert of Whitehall, Patrick (Lisa) of Nazareth, and David (Tina) in Macungie. Ron's two daughters are: Jane wife of Scott Kressley in Alburtis, and Bobbie Jo wife of Kirk Gildner in Northampton. Sisters: Maryann wife of David Trout of Alburtis, Elaine wife of Carl Williams of Hereford, and Kathleen Hemphill in Whitehall. Ron has 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Brett A. Schwartz. A Memorial Service will be on Sunday January 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:00-2:00. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ron's memory to the of America, or to his church both c/o the funeral home 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, Pa. 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 2, 2020