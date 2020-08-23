1/
Ronald G. Silfies
Ronald G Silfies, age 83, formerly of Bath, passed away on August 19, 2020 in North Carolina where he resided for the past 8 years. He was the husband of Mildred, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Born April 16, 1937 in Northampton, he was the son of the late Catherine (Male) Silfies and the late George Silfies.

Ron was a graduate of Northampton Area High School in 1937. He was employed by WR Schultz for 39 years until his retirement in 2011. He was a member of the Bath Area Jaycees and a golf member of the American Legion Post 470 in Bath. He loved to golf, collect stamps, and enjoyed spending time with his family. Ron was a member of Christ UCC Church in Bath and Main Street United Methodist Church in NC.

Ron is survived by his wife Millie, daughters, Karen and Kathy, and grandchildren, Max, Jagger, and Jonathan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Karl.

Cremation arranged by Triad Cremation Society in NC. Contributions in Ron's memory may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, NC 27284. Condolences may be sent to Mildred Silfies, 5829 Billet Rd, Oak Ridge, NC 27310.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC 27407
(336) 275-1005
August 22, 2020
Pat and I send our condolences to Millie. She and Ron were always shining lights. Their smiles lit the room whether in their familiar places at church or at Silver Sneakers classes at the gym. Godspeed to someone we always looked forward to being around. Ron will be missed.
JOHN FAIR
Friend
August 21, 2020
Alan Siwy Nyleve Bridge Corp
August 20, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
