Ronald Grason
Ronald Grason, 74, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Linda L. (Patterson) Grason. They celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary in February. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Michael S. and Ethel (Kutz) Grason. Ronald worked for several mechanical contracting firms in the Lehigh Valley, most recently for H. T. Lyons, Inc. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War

Survivors: wife; daughters, Michele L. wife of David Freeman; Pamela J. wife of Jason Anderson; brothers Michael and Gregory and his wife, Joanne; sister Deborah wife of Tim McVay; four grandchildren, Aidan, Emma, Brooke and Lucas.

Services will be private. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ronald's memory may be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 12, 2020.
October 11, 2020
Debbi McVay
Sister
