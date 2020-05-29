Ronald H. Rapee, 87, of Pennsville, PA passed away peacefully at home on May 28, 2020. Born July 30, 1932 in Allentown, PA, he was the husband of almost 55 years to Kay H. (Weaver) Rapee. She was the love of his life.
He served as a Corporal in the Army beginning in 1952. He was an electrician for AT&T, (Western Electric) for 31 years. Over his lifetime he was involved with Boy Scouts, various local Rod and Gun clubs, member of Franklin Home Assoc, as well as President for their men's bowling league. He also bowled in numerous travel bowling leagues and was State Bowling Doubles Champ in 1981. He was the Quartermaster and last Post Commander of the Greater Allentown VFW Post 13. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing fast pitch softball and followed the PA sports teams. Ronald was a hard worker and provider to his family. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Surviving along with his wife are daughters, Lisa K. Moore of Northampton, PA, and Carol M. Stratford, wife of Jeff, of Wilkes-Barre, PA. Sons, Ronald C. Rapee of Port Clinton, PA and Andrew K. Rappe and wife Marivel of Northampton. Grandchildren, Briana, Hunter, Sydney, Alyssa and Joncarlo.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave, Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with his care and arrangements.
Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Luke's Hospice c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
He served as a Corporal in the Army beginning in 1952. He was an electrician for AT&T, (Western Electric) for 31 years. Over his lifetime he was involved with Boy Scouts, various local Rod and Gun clubs, member of Franklin Home Assoc, as well as President for their men's bowling league. He also bowled in numerous travel bowling leagues and was State Bowling Doubles Champ in 1981. He was the Quartermaster and last Post Commander of the Greater Allentown VFW Post 13. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing fast pitch softball and followed the PA sports teams. Ronald was a hard worker and provider to his family. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Surviving along with his wife are daughters, Lisa K. Moore of Northampton, PA, and Carol M. Stratford, wife of Jeff, of Wilkes-Barre, PA. Sons, Ronald C. Rapee of Port Clinton, PA and Andrew K. Rappe and wife Marivel of Northampton. Grandchildren, Briana, Hunter, Sydney, Alyssa and Joncarlo.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave, Northampton, PA 18067 has been entrusted with his care and arrangements.
Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Luke's Hospice c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2020.