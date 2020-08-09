1/1
Ronald J. Alexander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald J. Alexander, Sr., age 79 of Bethlehem died unexpectedly in his home on July 27, 2020. He was the husband of the late Grayce Gail who passed away in June 1987. He was the son of the late Marion Kern, and John A. He was a graduate of Newport Harbor High School. He received a Master of Business Degree at William Pattern University. He also received an Architectural and Drafting degree. He worked for many years as an Intensive Case Manager for Northampton County Mental Health. He was previously employed by the County's Children and Youth Division. He was a past Director of Food Services for LARC (VIA) during the 1980's. From 1972 through 1982, he and his wife were owners of the Brandy Keg, Alpha, New Jersey, Queen Victoria Hotel, Orefield, PA, and the Lookout House Restaurant in Hazleton, PA. He was an active leader in the Pennsylvania Social Services Union. He very much enjoyed playing golf, poker, and he was a very talented artist.

He will be greatly missed by Survivors; Sons, Ronald J. Jr, of Westampton, wife, Laurie, David G. of Tucson AZ., wife, Jennie. Grandchildren, Matthew, Ashley, Aeryn and Aidan. Great-Grand-daughter, Madison. Sister, Cheryl Hires of Tequesta, FL., and Brother, John Alexander, of Anderson S.C.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted by the James Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 527 Center Street, Bethlehem PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved