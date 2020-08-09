Ronald J. Alexander, Sr., age 79 of Bethlehem died unexpectedly in his home on July 27, 2020. He was the husband of the late Grayce Gail who passed away in June 1987. He was the son of the late Marion Kern, and John A. He was a graduate of Newport Harbor High School. He received a Master of Business Degree at William Pattern University. He also received an Architectural and Drafting degree. He worked for many years as an Intensive Case Manager for Northampton County Mental Health. He was previously employed by the County's Children and Youth Division. He was a past Director of Food Services for LARC (VIA) during the 1980's. From 1972 through 1982, he and his wife were owners of the Brandy Keg, Alpha, New Jersey, Queen Victoria Hotel, Orefield, PA, and the Lookout House Restaurant in Hazleton, PA. He was an active leader in the Pennsylvania Social Services Union. He very much enjoyed playing golf, poker, and he was a very talented artist.



He will be greatly missed by Survivors; Sons, Ronald J. Jr, of Westampton, wife, Laurie, David G. of Tucson AZ., wife, Jennie. Grandchildren, Matthew, Ashley, Aeryn and Aidan. Great-Grand-daughter, Madison. Sister, Cheryl Hires of Tequesta, FL., and Brother, John Alexander, of Anderson S.C.



Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted by the James Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 527 Center Street, Bethlehem PA.



