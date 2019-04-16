Ronald J. Helmuth, 67, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 while in the care of St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Hutchinson, Kansas he was the son of the late Elvon and Bertha (Yoder) Helmuth. Ronald shared 42 years of marriage with his beloved wife Ellen "Elena" M. (Horst) Helmuth. Ron attained his undergraduate education at New College of Sarasota Florida and his MBA from Vanderbilt University. Ron worked for IBM as a system engineer. He was the Information Technology Director at Eastern Mennonite University and later for Moravian College. Ron owned and operated United Check Cashing on Stefko Blvd. He was an active member of Lehigh Wheelmen Association, past president of Morning Star Rotary club of Bethlehem, served as the past president of the Board of Hogar Crea of Freemansburg, for 10 years, a member of Blue Mountain Ski Patrol for 15 years and was also the former Hill Captain. Ron served in Costa Rica focusing on community development from 1973 to 1975. During this time he met his wife Elena. In fall of 2018, Ron and Elena visited Spain and hiked 120 miles on the "Camino de Santiago." Ron was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Elena, Ronald will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Christopher B. Helmuth of Whitehall, PA, Michael P. Helmuth and wife Kelly of Stratford, CT, Theodore P. Baer of Brooklyn, NY and Jason D. Axford and wife Michele of Tampa, FL; brothers, Dr. Loren Helmuth and wife Mairi of LaGrange, IN, Gary Helmuth and wife Joyce of Sarasota, FL and Philip Helmuth and wife Elena of Sarasota, FL; stepmother Alice (Van Pelt) Helmuth of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren, Noah Helmuth and Eleanor Axford; and many nieces and nephews. Services: A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018. A memorial service will be announced in the near future. Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House 2455 Black River Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18015; Community Bike Works, 235 N. Madison St, Allentown, PA 18102 or Communitybikeworks.org and click the donate button; or Hogar Crea of Freemansburg, 1920 E. Market St, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary