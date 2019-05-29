Ronald J. Koach, Sr., 81, of Fountain Hill, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, May 27, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Mary Margaret (Fagan) Koach, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Northampton, Ron was the son of the late Joseph R. "Koachie" and Theresa (Nemes) Koach. Ron honorably served his country in the US Airforce. He attended St. John Capistrano School and Bethlehem Catholic High School. Ron worked as an optician for Dr. William H. Price Optical and Dr. Charles Ronckovitz, for many years, until retiring. He was a parishioner of Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Ron loved the NY Yankess, and was an avid bowler. He enjoyed bowling for the former St. John Holy Name, and United Steelworkers Leagues. SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife, Mary Margaret, sons; Ronald J. Koach, Jr. of Fountain Hill, Scott T. Koach (Wendy) of Bethlehem; daughter Janice M. Long (Ronald) of Pensacola, FL; brother Donald S. Koach (Louetta) of Bluffton, SC; grandchildren Justin, Emily and Joshua. SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Friday May 31, 2019 in the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway Fountain Hill, PA 18015, where friends may call from 5:00 P.M. until the time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers to memorial contributions may be sent to Holy Ghost Catholic Church and/or The Newman Center - Lehigh University, 417 Carlton Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Published in Morning Call on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary