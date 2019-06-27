Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Ronald Meyers
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home
326 E. 21st St.
Northampton, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home
326 E. 21st St.
Northampton, PA
Ronald J. Meyers Sr. Obituary
Ronald J. Meyers, Sr., 71, of Coplay, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born on October 25, 1947 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Marth) Meyers. Ronald and his wife, Judith (Gross), would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on July 12th. He was a graduate of Whitehall High School and employed as a processor in the textile industry for many years. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. He was of the catholic faith. Ronald was a member of the West Coplay Maennerchor, Coplay Saengerbund and the American Legion Post 473 in Coplay. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his daughter, Mandy Meyers; sister, Diana Long and husband, Phil; brother, Joseph Meyers and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Terrance Meyers, Shaylynn Waiters; and several nieces and nephews. Son, Ronald J. Meyers, Jr. preceded Ronald in death. Services: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Allen Union Cemetery, Northampton. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to Peaceable Kingdom c/o the funeral home in loving memory of Ronald. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019
