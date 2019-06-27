Ronald J. Meyers, Sr., 71, of Coplay, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born on October 25, 1947 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Marth) Meyers. Ronald and his wife, Judith (Gross), would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on July 12th. He was a graduate of Whitehall High School and employed as a processor in the textile industry for many years. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. He was of the catholic faith. Ronald was a member of the West Coplay Maennerchor, Coplay Saengerbund and the American Legion Post 473 in Coplay. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his daughter, Mandy Meyers; sister, Diana Long and husband, Phil; brother, Joseph Meyers and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Terrance Meyers, Shaylynn Waiters; and several nieces and nephews. Son, Ronald J. Meyers, Jr. preceded Ronald in death. Services: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Allen Union Cemetery, Northampton. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or to Peaceable Kingdom c/o the funeral home in loving memory of Ronald. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary