Ronald J. Mitch, Sr., 75, of Freemansburg, passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Mary (Macik) and Joseph A. Mitch. He was the loving husband of Jo Ann (Cimino) Mitch.After graduating from Notre Dame High School, Ronald proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church of Bethlehem where he worked after retiring from the Bethlehem Area School District. He was a hard worker who enjoyed music and spun records for WAEB and also Notre Dame High School dances. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Jo Ann Mitch; son, Ronald J. Mitch, Jr.; daughter, Cassandra Mitch; brother, Joseph Mitch and sisters, Joann Stametz and Barbara Kresge. A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A viewing will also be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church of Bethlehem, 1817 First St. Bethlehem, PA 18020. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the 3893 Adler Pl. Ste 170 Bethlehem, PA 18017. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2019
