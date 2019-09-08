Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Ronald Paly
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Burial
Following Services
Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery
Ronald J. Paly


1954 - 2019
Ronald J. Paly Obituary
Ronald J. Paly, 64, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 at ManorCare-Allentown. Born November 18, 1954 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Walter and Helen (Hudick) Paly. Ronald graduated from Northampton High School in 1973. He was a delivery driver for Zieger & Sons, Inc. Wholesale Florists in Philadelphia for many years. He was of the roman catholic faith. Survivors: son, Sean Muthard; brothers, Mark and wife, Jane, and twin, Donald; sisters, Bernadette Melusky and husband, Stanley, Jennifer Perdick and husband, Joseph, Barbara Schell; several nieces and nephews. Ron was predeceased by his brother, Dennis. Services: Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Thursday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: Memorials may be presented to Queenship of Mary Church c/o funeral home in loving memory of Ronald.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 8, 2019
