Ronald J. Zelko, 80, of Ringtown passed away in his home on November 30, 2020. Born in Allentown he was the son of the late Louis and Olga (Skalics) Zelko. Ronald was the widower of Beverly A. Zelko who he adored and missed very much after her passing in 2018. He honorably served his country in the United States Army. Ronald graduated from Moravian College in 1962 with a degree in Business Administration. He worked as a salesman for Emco. Being known as a smooth talker he was awarded salesman of the year for multiple years during his career. Ronald excelled at many sports baseball, basketball even playing softball into his 50's however he was a terrible golfer. He helped many people over the years with various projects and moving. He will be remembered by his gregarious personality and having a competitive lifelong banter with his brother Rich.
Survivors: Ronald will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Leslie Whitehead and husband Ken of Ringtown, with whom he resided and Lisa Willenbucher and husband Matt of Somerset, NJ; brother, Richard Zelko and wife Lisa of Center Valley; grandchildren, Jaiden Whitehead, Erik Whitehead and Reese Glazer.
Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Pl #170, Bethlehem, Pa 18017.