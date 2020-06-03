Ronald Keith Reimert, 65, of Mertztown, went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Inpatient Hospice, Salisbury Township. He was the loving husband of Roxanne M. (Scheirer) Reimert, whom he married on October 26, 1974. Born in Reading, Ronald was a son of the late Daniel W. Reimert and Ethel (Fields) Reimert Kretz. He was a graduate of Fleetwood Area High School and was a member of Longswamp United Church of Christ, Mertztown. Ronnie was employed for 28 years by East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc., working as a Tow Motor Driver at their Lyons and Topton locations, until his retirement in 2014. He also worked at Olin Corp., Fogelsville. Ron was a member of the Topton Senior Citizens and enjoyed playing BINGO and listening to country music. Roxanne would like to extend a special "Thank You" to all family members and friends who have been supportive and caring during the past two years. In addition to his wife of 45 years, Roxanne, Ronald is survived by his sister, Sandra of Hamburg, father-in-law, Robert Scheirer of Longswamp Township, sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Steven Fox, Rockland Township, and several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, Ronnie was predeceased by a sister, Barbara and a brother, Daniel. A drive thru viewing will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown. A graveside service in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown, will be held privately by his family at 11:30 a.m., but will be LIVE streamed for extended family and friends to view safely from home. Please send a request to Ludwickfh@gmail.com to view the service. The family requests contributions be made in Ronald's memory to a charity of your choice. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 3, 2020.