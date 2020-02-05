Home

Ronald Dogmanits
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
4412 Mountain View Dr.
Walnutport, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
4412 Mountain View Dr.
Walnutport, IL
View Map
Ronald L. Dogmanits, 66, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Ronald and his wife, Romane (Zwiryk), celebrated 42 years of marriage on October 1st. Born April 20, 1953 in Allentown, he was a son of the late Stephen L. and Margaret (Herrington) Dogmanits and stepmother, Emily Marsh Werley-Dogmanits. Ronald worked at Bethlehem Steel for 14, a technician at RCN for 16 years and later as a driving manager at Newhard Pharmacy. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Ronald coached LTAA baseball, soccer, softball and Northampton wrestling and served as the LTAA president for 3 years. After coaching, he passionately devoted his free time to refereeing soccer games and umpiring softball games at the high school level. In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his sons, Joshua and wife, Shannon, Timothy and wife, Mindy, and Derek; daughter, Leigh; grandchildren, Aubrey, Fiona, Mason and Roman; brothers, Gerald and wife, Marianne, and Donald and wife, Patricia; stepsister, Gloria Young, and stepbrother, Luther Wesley. Ronald was predeceased by his stepsister, Ruthann Young. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 7th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 4412 Mountain View Dr., Walnutport. Family and friends may call Friday 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. in the church. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Lehigh Township Athletic Assoc. or Andy Derr Foundation for kidney cancer research in loving memory of Ronald.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020
