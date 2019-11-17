|
|
Ronald L. Hoover 91, of Allentown, passed away on Saturday November 16, 2019. Ron was the husband of the late Regina P. (Gallagher) Hoover who passed in 2004. Born in Pen Argyl, Ron was the son of the late Walter and Beatrice (Wooley) Hoover. Ron was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Allentown. Ron worked for Sun Oil-Buckeye Pipeline in boiler maintenance prior to his retirement. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. Ron was an amateur Ham Radio Operator, an avid sports fan, and formerly coached baseball for the former West End Youth Center. Ron was an animal lover, especially his dog Buddy. Surviving are his daughters; Marianne wife of Robert Ostrowski, and Susan J. Stettler both of Allentown. His grandchildren are; Dana, Amanda, Sean (Fiancee Rachel), Mike, and Ryan. His great grandchildren are; Brooke, Derrick, and Jayden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 11:00 am in Immaculate Conception. Calling will be Tuesday from 7:00-9:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave., and on Wednesday from 9:45-10:45 am in the church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ron's memory to A Pathway to Hope (Animal Rescue), PO Box 165 Hawthorne, NJ 07507.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2019