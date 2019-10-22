Home

Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Grandview Cemetery
2735 Walbert Ave
Allentown, PA
View Map
Ronald L. Johnson, 68, of Emmaus, died October 20, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Judy B. (Boyce) Johnson. Born in Reading, he was the son of Margaret (Painter) Johnson and the late Paul Johnson. Ronald was a 1968 graduate of Daniel Boone High School. He was a truck driver for Pitt Ohio for 27 years, retiring in 2016. Ronald is survived by his wife, Judy; mother, Margaret; children, Rachael Heiber, Aaron Whitesell, Ronald R. Johnson, and Katrina Harmon; grandchildren, Benjamin, Paige, Jessica, Makayla, Addison, Cameron, Isabella, and Ethan; brother, William Johnson. Graveside Services will be held on Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Grandview Cemetery, 2735 Walbert Ave., Allentown. Viewing Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019 from 7:00 to 8:30 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019
