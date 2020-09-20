Ronald L. Katrick, 72, of Lehighton, formerly of Seemsville, peacefully passed away while surrounded by family on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital – Bethlehem Campus in Fountain Hill. He was the husband of the late Lynn C. (Chidsey) Katrick, with whom he shared 32 loving years of marriage prior to her passing in 2000. He was a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Hayne) Katrick. After attending Phillipsburg High School, Ron honorably served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He also attended Northampton Community College and later earned a degree in Computer Graphic Design from Allentown Business School. For more than 30 years, Ron was employed by Ingersoll-Rand Co. in Phillipsburg, NJ. After retiring, his passion to rescue pets led him to volunteer his services and expertise in graphic design to aid various non-profit organizations, among them No Kill Lehigh Valley. Ron also enjoyed auto racing, music, and was an avid Bob Dylan fan.



Survivors: Ron is survived by his sons, Ronald L. Katrick, II, with whom he resided, and Joshua D. Katrick of Catasauqua; a niece, Alyssa, and a nephew, Joseph. In addition to his wife, Lynn, he was predeceased by his brother, Joseph H. Katrick, in 2013.



Services: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Tuesday afternoon from 12 Noon to 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted on a rotating basis with observing of social distancing and facial masks required. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to No Kill Lehigh Valley, P.O. Box 4272, Bethlehem, PA 18018.



