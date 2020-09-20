1/1
Ronald L. Katrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald L. Katrick, 72, of Lehighton, formerly of Seemsville, peacefully passed away while surrounded by family on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital – Bethlehem Campus in Fountain Hill. He was the husband of the late Lynn C. (Chidsey) Katrick, with whom he shared 32 loving years of marriage prior to her passing in 2000. He was a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Hayne) Katrick. After attending Phillipsburg High School, Ron honorably served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He also attended Northampton Community College and later earned a degree in Computer Graphic Design from Allentown Business School. For more than 30 years, Ron was employed by Ingersoll-Rand Co. in Phillipsburg, NJ. After retiring, his passion to rescue pets led him to volunteer his services and expertise in graphic design to aid various non-profit organizations, among them No Kill Lehigh Valley. Ron also enjoyed auto racing, music, and was an avid Bob Dylan fan.

Survivors: Ron is survived by his sons, Ronald L. Katrick, II, with whom he resided, and Joshua D. Katrick of Catasauqua; a niece, Alyssa, and a nephew, Joseph. In addition to his wife, Lynn, he was predeceased by his brother, Joseph H. Katrick, in 2013.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Tuesday afternoon from 12 Noon to 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted on a rotating basis with observing of social distancing and facial masks required. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to No Kill Lehigh Valley, P.O. Box 4272, Bethlehem, PA 18018.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved