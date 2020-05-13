Ronald L. Makosky
Ronald L. Makosky, 77, of Bethlehem Township passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Lower Saucon Township. Born in Egypt, PA he was the son of the late, Anna (Wallach) and Samuel Makosky. He was married to Rosemary (Steixner) Makosky for 54 years.

Ronald worked at BARC Developmental Services in Quakertown as a mental health worker. After retiring from BARC Ronald went on to work as event staff for Lehigh University. He was an avid supporter of local sports. Ronald had a passion for fixing clocks. He was a member of the National Association Watch and Clock Collectors. Ronald was a representative of Seth Thomas Grandfather Clocks. In his spare time he could be found working in his yard, enjoying nature and collecting antiques.

Ronald will be lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, Nadene Tanis of Wayne, PA and Colleen Broome wife of John of Media, PA, brother, Robert Makosky and wife Bernadette of Ohio, and three grandchildren, Alich, Gabriel and Eryn.

Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Connell Funeral Home.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Ronald's name to St. Luke's Hospice, 240 Union Station Plaza 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.connellfuneral.com

Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Dear Rosemary, so sorry to hear about Ronnie. My mom used to talk about how he fixed her clocks. Our thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time.
Susan Walp
Family
May 13, 2020
Dear Rosie, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pat kauffman
Friend
