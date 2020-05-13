Ronald Lee Farner, 81 years, of Catasauqua, died of lung cancer Sunday May 10th, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Mary (Aughinbaugh) Farner and would have celebrated 62 years of marriage this year. Born in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Theodore L. and Elsie M (Claudy) Farner.
Lee was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua for many years, where he also served as an elder. He volunteered at the church preparing neighborhood luncheons and delivering food to the Catasauqua Food Bank. Lee worked as a supervisor for Bru-Mar Mfg. for many years before retiring. After his retirement he drove school bus for the Catasauqua School District. Lee served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran. He was a member of the Catasauqua Area Showcase Theater (CAST) Senior Work Crew. Lee enjoyed traveling with John Marhefka's trips, especially to Washington D.C. He also loved going to the casinos, down to Florida and was an avid New York Yankees and Jets fan.
Surviving along with his wife Mary are his children, daughters Kim Roadarmel and husband Rick, Robin Miller; son Randy Farner and wife Suzanne; grandchildren Samantha, Matthew & Benjamin Roadarmel and Jackson & Mitchell Farner and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson Kyle Miller, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Private funeral services will be held due to the current PA restrictions. A celebration of Lee's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Catasauqua Food Bank, 527 Front Street, Catasauqua, PA 18032. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.