Ronald Kressley
Ronald O. Kressley

Ronald O. Kressley Obituary
Ronald O. Kressley, 76 years, of New Tripoli, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Miller) Kressley for 58 years last July. Born in North Whitehall Twp he was a son of the late Russell and Edith (Ruhf) Kressley.He worked for the Pennsylvania State Game Commission for 35 years as an equipment operator and was a farmer all his life in Lowhill Twp. Ronald was a member of Weisenberg Lutheran Church in New Tripoli. Survivors: wife, Shirley, son, Carl R. Kressley of New Tripoli, daughter, Carol A. Rumble (Larry) of Brandon, FL, brother, Robert Kressley and wife Joan of New Tripoli, grandchildren, Carl R., Jr. and Jordann Kressley, Amy and Ashlynn Rumble. Services: Private services will be held at Weisenberg Lutheran Church at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Raymond J. Hand officiating. Interment, Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Lehigh Valley, 968 Postal Rd, Ste 110, Allentown, 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2019
