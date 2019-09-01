Morning Call Obituaries
Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Ronald P. Frantz


1947 - 2019
Ronald P. Frantz Obituary
Ronald P. Frantz, 72, of Lehighton, formerly of Schnecksville, died Friday, August 30, 2019 in his home. Born in Allentown, July 28, 1947, Ron was the son of the late Frederick J. and Wrela D. (Moyer) Frantz. He was a graduate of Parkland High School, Class of 1965. Ron faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He was currently working part-time at Nothstein Motors, Inc. in Trexlertown, prior to that, he worked in the accounting department of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. for many years before retiring. Ron was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.

Survivors: Daughter, Lenore A. Frantz of Allentown; siblings, Jay F. Frantz (Jan) of Holly Springs, NC, Nancy A. Dietz (Dennis) of Chandler, AZ, Carol L. James (Cliff) of Schnecksville, Larry C. Frantz with whom he resided; many nieces and nephews; beloved dog, Cooper; predeceased by a brother, Robert J. Frantz.

Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. Patience D. Stevenson officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 1, 2019
