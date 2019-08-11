Home

Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church
924 N. Front St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Ronald P. Pekarik Obituary
Ronald P. Pekarik, 66, of Allentown, passed away August 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Diane Pekarik. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Julius and Ivy (Brown) Pekarik. He retired from Sam Adams Beer Company. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church, and Hogans Social Club. Ronald enjoyed fishing and watching Turner Classic Movies in his free time. He was an avid Philadelphia Sports Fan.

Survivors: daughter- Tricia; brothers- Robert and wife Norma, Richard and wife Linda; sister- Julianne and husband William Snyder; many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Friday, August 16th 9-10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10:30AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102.

Contributions can be made in Ronald's memory to St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019
