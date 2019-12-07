|
Ronald R. Bauer, (Pop-Pop), of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, surrounded by his loving family. Ronald was born on February 22, 1933, and was the loving husband of the late Ruby Charlotte (Kemmerer) Bauer, and the son of the late Leo J. and Minnie L. (Miller) Bauer. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Ronald honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was employed by Bell Telephone and retired from AT & T, Long Lines after 30 years. Ronald was an Avon Representative for over 40 years. He cherished spending time with his family and he loved them all dearly. His many enjoyments in life consisted of; traveling (Disney World was his favorite), flying his airplane, renovating kitchens for his wife, attending Sunday Mass, constant self-education through reading and visiting the casino.
SURVIVORS: Ronald sadly leaves behind his loving Daughter Veronica Stauffer, Sons Robert P. and Wife Darlene, Richard P. and wife Debra, and John P.; brother Leo Bauer; Grandchildren: Laurie Ryden, Nicole Becker, Richard Bauer Jr., Robert Bauer Jr. and wife Tanya, Kristy Cressman and Husband Justin; Great-Grandchildren Jacquelyn Sanchez and husband Justin, Rebecca Ryden, Makenzie Cressman, Hunter Berman, Catherine Becker, Avery Bauer, Jakob Cressman and Parker Bauer. Ronald was predeceased by his Son Ronald R Bauer II and sisters Geraldine Galowitch and Thelma Bauer.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 618 Fullerton Ave., Whitehall, PA 18052. Calling hours will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday evening at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem and also on Tuesday morning from 10 A.M. until time of the Mass in the church. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Online tributes may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Keystone Warriors, 16 E. Noble Ave, Shoemakersville, PA 19555.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 7, 2019