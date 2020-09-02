Ronald R. Campany, 81, of Bethlehem Township, PA, formerly of Syracuse, NY, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg.
Born July 15, 1939 in Lowville, NY, he was a son of Beulah (Campany) Habib.
He and his wife, Sharon L. (Barnes) Campany, celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on September 26, 2019.
Ron graduated from Lowville Academy Central School and attended Syracuse University. He served with the Air Force.
He retired from Kemper Insurance where he was employed for thirty years.
Ron was an avid golfer and enjoyed Sudoku puzzles and watching Jeopardy.
Surviving in addition to his wife Sharon are a son, Scott Campany and his fiancée Tameeka White, of Atlanta, GA; a daughter, Erika Campany and her husband Jimmi Patti, of Reseda, CA; two brothers, Thomas Habib and his wife Paula, of The Villages, FL and Michael Habib, of Seattle, WA; a sister, Michele Tucker and her husband Keith, of Tampa, FL; many nieces and nephews.
Private services are under the direction of the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Wilson Borough. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Community Assembly of God, 3000 Freemansburg Ave., Easton, PA 18045.