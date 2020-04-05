|
Ron passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, April 1, 2020 at LVH Cedar Crest. He was born on August 17, 1946 to Natale and Rose Castagnera in Coaldale, PA. As a young child, the family moved from Summit Hill to Bethlehem. His family was one of the first parishioners of Notre Dame R.C. Church.
Upon graduating from Liberty HS in 1964, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam.
His career included draftsman, electrician, and Mack employee. After leaving Mack Trucks, he completed his engineering education at Penn State. He worked for various engineering firms in the Lehigh Valley.
He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Danielle Castagnera Westwood and her husband Dean. His son Anthony Castagnera and his wife Jennifer. Ron had five loving granddaughters. Dr. Kahli Castagnera, Gina and Rory Castagnera and Francesca and Emilia Westwood. His former wife and friend Telvia (Gava) Castagnera.
Also surviving is his sister Natalie Agraz and her husband Steve Chance and his nephews Jorge Agraz and David Agraz. His brother-in-law Enrico Gava and wife Barbara and nieces Andrea Hess and Susan Heiserman. Ron also had many close and caring cousins.
In addition to his parents, Ron was pre-deceased by his companion Dorothy (Dee) Egan and his niece Deborah Gava Erie.
Ron was a great golfer and fisherman. He was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in any way that he could be of help. And will be greatly missed by all.
A Memorial Service will be announced after the COVID-19 quarantine is lifted.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020