Ronald R. Frable, 85, of Lehigh Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in his home. Born on December 31, 1934 in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Marvin A. and Laura I. (Wertz) Frable. Ronald and his wife, Ruth (Snyder), celebrated 50 years of marriage together. He was employed as a supervisor for Bethlehem Steel for over 30 years until his retirement. Ronald and Ruth enjoyed camping with their motorhome for many years. In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by sons, Ricky Smith and wife, Margaret, Ronald Smith and wife, Lori; daughter, Lisa DeLarenzo; brother, Robert Edwards; sisters, Sydney Caton and husband, Thomas, Patricia Dalrymple and husband, Russel; grandchildren, Mandi, Melissa, Lindsay, Jessica, Marc, Nathan; great-grandchildren, Angel, Jordan, Sophia, Andrew, Aria, Brielle, Emmalyn; several nieces, nephews and his beloved cat, Maddy. A brother, Roger Frable, and a niece, Kimberly Caton, preceded Ronald in death. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.