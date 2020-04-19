Ronald R. Frable
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald R. Frable, 85, of Lehigh Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in his home. Born on December 31, 1934 in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Marvin A. and Laura I. (Wertz) Frable. Ronald and his wife, Ruth (Snyder), celebrated 50 years of marriage together. He was employed as a supervisor for Bethlehem Steel for over 30 years until his retirement. Ronald and Ruth enjoyed camping with their motorhome for many years. In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by sons, Ricky Smith and wife, Margaret, Ronald Smith and wife, Lori; daughter, Lisa DeLarenzo; brother, Robert Edwards; sisters, Sydney Caton and husband, Thomas, Patricia Dalrymple and husband, Russel; grandchildren, Mandi, Melissa, Lindsay, Jessica, Marc, Nathan; great-grandchildren, Angel, Jordan, Sophia, Andrew, Aria, Brielle, Emmalyn; several nieces, nephews and his beloved cat, Maddy. A brother, Roger Frable, and a niece, Kimberly Caton, preceded Ronald in death. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved