Ronald R. Poniktera, Sr., 72, of Bethlehem passed away peacefully on Monday July 8, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Jeanette (Geldon) Poniktera, with whom he shared over 52 years of loving marriage. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Frank Sr. and Anne (Arnold) Poniktera. Ron was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. He served as a mechanic for over 30 years and most recently was working as a Security Guard for the Sands Casino. Ron was a proud Patriot and US Vietnam War Veteran. He was a remarkable man with unconditional love and the most altruistic and kindhearted person. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing, and shooting at the range. He also enjoyed following his boys playing semi-pro Football, being the team photographer, racing his midget car R & D Racing, completing 1,000 piece puzzles and Sudoko challenges. Ron was loved by all he came into contact with. He even affectionately liked to tease the family cats who were quite attached to him. Above all else, Ron was a man who loved us all, and we in turn will miss him profoundly, until we see him again in eternity.



SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Jeanette, Ron will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father to Mike Poniktera and his wife Julie, Ron (Spyder) Poniktera, Jr. and his wife Karey and Melissa Lorah; proud grandfather and great-grandfather to Blaze, Brayden, Tori, Tyler, Katrina, Wyatt and Amber who were all his pride and joy; brother to Darlene Ashton and Jean Fritchman and her husband Robert and brother in law to Bernice Poniktera. Ron was preceded in death by his brother Frank Poniktera, Jr.



SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 7 P.M. on Friday July 12, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 5 P.M. until time of the service. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.



CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675. Published in Morning Call on July 11, 2019