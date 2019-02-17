Ronald R. Schappell, 75, of Emmaus, died Feb. 15, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of Nancy G. (Seidel) Schappell. Born in Austin, TX, he was the son of the late Ralph and Mildred (Yeager) Schappell. He attended Bethlehem Business School and worked in sales, and retired as a courier for Health Network Labs in 2014. Ron was a member of St. John's U.C.C., Emmaus, singing on the choir for more than 50 years, was a former consistory member and deacon. Ronald is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy; sons, Todd M. Schappell and wife Jill of Macungie and Trevor M. Schappell and wife Melanie of Alburtis; daughter, Tracy M. Wilson and her companion Anthony Berosh of Macungie; grandchildren, Rebecca, Jessica, Todd, Jr., Brandon, Logan, and Remington; 5 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Jerry F. Schappell. A funeral service will be held on Mon., Feb. 125, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. John's U.C.C., 139 North 4th St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Viewing 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Northwood Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary