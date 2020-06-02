Rest in peace with our Lord Uncle Ronnie.
Love you always,
Andie
Ryan and Nathan
Ronald R. Weiner, 79, of Northampton, died peacefully early Sunday morning, May 31, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit, Allentown. He was the husband of Tonya M. (Girard) Weiner since July 31, 1965. Born in Cementon, Whitehall Twp, he was a son of the late Max and Helen (Fedor) Weiner.
Ronald was employed in the family business for over 40 years at Weiner's Bakery. He was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Northampton. A 1958 graduate of the Whitehall-Coplay High School, he later served in the Army, Vietnam Era, and achieved rank of PFC E-3. Ronald was a member of the VFW, Egypt Post, the CWV, Northampton Post, and Tri-Boro Sportsman Assoc, Northampton. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing many of the courses in the Greater Lehigh Valley Area.
Survivors: wife. daughters, Rhonda wife of Robert Maine of Newport News, VA, Monique wife of Keith Bredbenner of Hellertown, Jessica Weiner of Conyngham, Luzerne County, Jolene wife of David Seng of Allentown. 10 grandchildren. sister, Phyllis wife of Terry Bossard of Whitehall. brother, Theodore "Teddy" and wife Maryann of Whitehall. Nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a granddaughter.
Services: There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption BVM Church, followed by private entombment W/ military honors, parish mausoleum, Cherryville Road, Northampton. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 2, 2020.