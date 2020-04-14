|
80 years of age, and longtime resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Friday April 10, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, surrounded by his loving and dedicated family. He was the husband of Bernice S. (Nichol) Butz for 28 years. Born in West Catasauqua, he was a son of the late Stanton K. and Ruth (McNeill) Butz, Sr. Ronald honorably served his Country in the United States Army in Germany. He was a Supervisor at Fuller Company in Catasauqua, retiring after 40+ years. Butzy was a life member of the Fullerton Fire Co. 1, and loved trips to casinos all across the Country. He enjoyed gardening, taking care of his home, and tinkering around in his garages. Surviving beside his wife Bernice are his son Ronald S. Butz, Jr. and his companion Terri Nonnemacher; daughter Heidi Butz; step daughters Debbie and Toni; 3 grandchildren; sister Ruth Ann Borst and her husband Dennis; brother in law Richard Haines; nieces, nephews and extended family; predeceased by sister Phyllis Haines, brother Stanton K. Butz, Jr. and his wife and wife Mary Lou. Services will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Ronald may be presented to the . The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020