Ronald S. Narzisi, 80, of Bethlehem passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Rina (Zucchiatti) and Alfred Narzisi. He was the loving husband of Carolyn H. (Hari) Narzisi
Ronald was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church and a former member of Our Lady of Pompeii of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He graduated from Moravian College where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity, Epsilon Gamma Chapter. Ron went on to receive his Master's degree from Lehigh University, where he continued as a Senior Graduate Assistant. He went to teach at Allentown School District where he was acknowledged for the outstanding direction of the South Mountain Middle School "Campus Litter" Project. During most of his tenure at South Mountain, Ronald showed his dedication by advising students for National History Day. He earned Distinguished Recognition by the Pennsylvania State Education Association for outstanding contributions to the Association and to education. Ron also won The IPD Innovative Teaching Award from the Allentown Education Association through his project "Campus Litter", awarded Excellence in the Classroom by the Rider-Pool Foundation, and recognized and thanked by the State of Pennsylvania for his dedication to the Allentown School District.
After 38 years, Ronald retired from teaching at South Mountain Middle School.
Ronald was a highly accomplished accordion player. At a youthful age of 13, his first gig venue required the attendance of his father. Ron played in many bands such as The Key Notes, The Mel Tones and the Marquise.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn H. Narzisi; daughter Christine Stevens; brother, Alfred J. Narzisi; grandsons, Harison and Philip Stevens; Goddaughter, Lisa Morano and his nephews.
His daughter and grandsons were the loves of his life. Ron was a gentle, kind, loving, generous and selfless man.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Ronald's name.
Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020