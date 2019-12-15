Home

Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Ronald Schmoyer 62, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday December 12, 2019. Born in Allentown, Ronald was a son of the late Richard and Anna Marie (Gestl) Schmoyer. He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Allentown. Ronald worded for 37 years for Sodexo at Lehigh University in Bethlehem. He was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan. Ron was a member of the Jeffs, and the Home Association both in Bethlehem. Surviving is his sister Linda Schmoyer (companion Art) of Allentown. He was preceded in death by his brother Glenn R. in March 2019. Funeral Services will be on Saturday December 21, 2019 at 10:30 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave., Allentown. Calling will be Friday from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , or the Lehigh County Humane Society both c/o the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 15, 2019
