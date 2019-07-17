Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Ronald Frommer
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
Ronald V. Frommer Sr.


1943 - 2019
Ronald V. Frommer Sr. Obituary
Ronald V. Frommer, Sr., 76, of Lehigh Township, died July 14, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. Ronald and his wife, Maryann L. (Werner) Frommer, celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in May. Born February 20, 1943 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Franklin Frommer and the late Alda F. (Supers) Handelong. Ronald retired in 2009 from McLane Company, Inc. of Baldwinsville, NY as a merchandise specialist. He loved music and was a drummer for two polka bands, the Polka Dots and the Freedom Airs. Ronald was of the Lutheran faith. He was a life member of the Blue Ridge Rod & Gun Club. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his sons, Ronald V. Jr., Corey G. and his wife, Magdelena, and Brent A.; grandchildren, Alexandra and Katrina; sister, Joanne, wife of David Jones of York, PA. Services: Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Zion Stone Cemetery, Kreidersville. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to , Suite 170, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017 in loving memory of Ronald.
Published in Morning Call on July 17, 2019
