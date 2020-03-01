|
On February 26 surrounded by family and loved ones, the beautiful spirit of Ronald V. Gilbert, Jr. (56) left this world to continue his journey and meet the many who were waiting with open arms to welcome him home.
Ron was a kind and gentle man who quietly faced his battle with cancer in the same way he lived his life-with a positive attitude, a smile, and a drive to succeed. He was caring and generous to others through his final days.
Born in Allentown, Ron graduated from Allen High School and turned his lifelong interest in vacuum cleaners into a career with Electrolux where he eventually became the Regional Director of the Mid-Atlantic region. His interest in vacuums started at Wenners in the Allentown Farmers Market when he was just a boy. He could identify model, year, and type of vacuum simply from hearing it run.
In 2009, he and his friend Quentin Eshleman opened Beautiful Home, an interior design studio and showroom in Emmaus, PA. Ron's love of classic design and business acumen helped grow a business whose work was featured in national magazines, was on HGTV, and drew clients from around the country.
Traveling, music, cooking, and his beloved dachshund Gunther were Ron's loves. He was fortunate to travel and enjoy the world with his beloved fiancé Tim and many dear, lifelong friends. His ability to throw ingredients together and create amazing meals made an invite to his festive dinner parties a coveted item.
Ron's sweet smile, kind heart, and generous spirit made him a wonderful friend to many. The love that he shared continues in the hearts of those who survive him: Tim Wolfe (fiancé), Tom and Brenda Wickel (stepfather and mother), Ronald and Lee Ann Gilbert (father and stepmother), Doug and Kim Gilbert (brother and sister-in-law), Kristen Gilbert and Ashley Holberton (sister and fiancé), Nathan Gilbert and Jessica Gambino (brother and girlfriend), Doug Gilbert and Mary Anne Emery (nephew and fiancé), and Kelsey Gilbert (niece). He was also dearly loved by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 21st at the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown, PA. Call 12:00-2:00, Service 2:00-3:00. www.stephensfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to A Woman's Place, P.O. Box 299, Doylestown, PA 18901. www.awomansplace.org.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 1, 2020