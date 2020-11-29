70 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday November 22, 2020. The husband of Nancy L. (Sterk) Conway for 47 years, he was born in Allentown to the late William Conway and the late Anna Mae (Bartholomew) Conway Shick. Ron was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Whitehall. A graduate of Girard College, Ron was a forklift operator at DSC Logistics, yard jockey for Kraft Foods, and earlier in life was a self employed General Contractor. Surviving beside his wife; daughter Kimberly Conway-Babock and husband Mike; son Stephen, and son Ronald W. Jr. with his wife Mitzanne (Graver); grandchildren Jon Andrews, Austin & Mercedes Conway, Tyler & Emily Babcock; sisters Bonnie Morris with husband Bruce, Melanie Sukal with husband Jeffrey, and Holly Leonard; father in law Archie Sterk; along with nieces, nephews, and the extended Sterk Family; predeceased by sister Debbie Conway early in life. Services at this time will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Ron may be presented to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 835 Third Street, Whitehall, Pennsylvania 18052.



