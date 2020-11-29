1/1
Ronald W. Conway Sr.
70 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday November 22, 2020. The husband of Nancy L. (Sterk) Conway for 47 years, he was born in Allentown to the late William Conway and the late Anna Mae (Bartholomew) Conway Shick. Ron was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Whitehall. A graduate of Girard College, Ron was a forklift operator at DSC Logistics, yard jockey for Kraft Foods, and earlier in life was a self employed General Contractor. Surviving beside his wife; daughter Kimberly Conway-Babock and husband Mike; son Stephen, and son Ronald W. Jr. with his wife Mitzanne (Graver); grandchildren Jon Andrews, Austin & Mercedes Conway, Tyler & Emily Babcock; sisters Bonnie Morris with husband Bruce, Melanie Sukal with husband Jeffrey, and Holly Leonard; father in law Archie Sterk; along with nieces, nephews, and the extended Sterk Family; predeceased by sister Debbie Conway early in life. Services at this time will be private. Memorial contributions honoring Ron may be presented to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 835 Third Street, Whitehall, Pennsylvania 18052.

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall

is honored to handle his arrangements

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
November 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Karen Graver
Friend
November 27, 2020
My deepest and sincerest sympathy to the family. Ron was an amazing loving family man. He had a heart of gold and a warm loving smile. He will be missed.
Vickie Hersch
Friend
November 27, 2020
Ron, my friend the candy man I will always remember Hershey's dark chocolate miniatures on my desk. Thanks, you will forever be a good part of my life.
Sally Diefenderfer
Coworker
