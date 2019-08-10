|
|
Ronald W. Lokay, 77, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at ManorCare, Bethlehem surrounded by his loving family. Ronald and his wife, Patti (Miko), would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on September 15th. Born November 11, 1941 in Allentown, he was a son of the late William and Susan A. (Nederostek) Lokay. Ronald served as an Airman Second in the United States Airforce Security Services known as the Silent Warriors. He worked at Mack Trucks as a computer operator retiring after 33 years, where he also served as a Union Steward. For several years after that, he worked part-time as a messenger for H&R Block. Ronald was a member of the Northampton Police - Specials Unit. He also served as a volunteer fireman for the Northampton Fire Department and later became a member of the Northampton Fire Police. He videotaped many weddings, ACCHS band competitions and the Mack Truck Bulldog Nationals under Ron Lokay Productions. He loved the water, fishing and boating, and was a member of the Catasauqua and Bethlehem Boating clubs. Ron loved to ride motorcycle and took much pride in his custom-built Honda Goldwing, taking 6th place nationally in the Big Daddy Rat Show in Daytona Beach, Florida, and placed Best of Show at many local shows. Ronald was a member of the Blue Nights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. He was a classic car enthusiast from collecting models to writing blogs to driving and displaying his most prized possession, his 1955 Ford Fairlane Sunliner Convertible named "Pretty Lady" after his wife, Patti. Ron ran several local car cruises and was the Founder and Director of the Rediscover Northampton Fall Classic Car Show, which benefited both the Northampton Fire Department and Fire Police. He also organized several photo shoots, which allowed others to have their cars photographed in front of the famous Roxy theatre in Northampton, PA. Ron's "Pretty Lady" was the Cover Story in the national magazine Fomoco Times in 2017. Aside from classic cars, he was also an avid NASCAR fan. He was known for his love of Christmas displays; winning several local awards and was featured on Bill White's Christmas Light tour. Ronald was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. In addition to his wife, Ronald is survived by his children, Josette Horwath, Lisa Biggs and her husband, Larry, and son, Ronald Jr.; grandchildren, Nathan, Marissa and Morgan; brother, Barry and his wife, Marilyn. Ronald was predeceased by his son-in-law, Ronald Horwath Jr. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 13th at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption BVM Church, 22nd & Washington Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday night from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to in loving memory of Ronald.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 10, 2019