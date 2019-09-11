Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
1700 Airport Rd.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. Miller


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. Miller Obituary
Ronald W. Miller, 80, of Kutztown, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019 in Sacred Heart Assisted Living, Northampton. He is survived by his brother, William Miller (Lorraine) of Kutztown and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Howard, sisters, Kay, Susan and Infant Jane.

Services: Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Rd., Allentown. Arr. by, JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. www.jamesfuneralhome.org Please omit flowers. Contributions to the s, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 appreciated.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now