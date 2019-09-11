|
|
Ronald W. Miller, 80, of Kutztown, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019 in Sacred Heart Assisted Living, Northampton. He is survived by his brother, William Miller (Lorraine) of Kutztown and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Howard, sisters, Kay, Susan and Infant Jane.
Services: Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Rd., Allentown. Arr. by, JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. www.jamesfuneralhome.org Please omit flowers. Contributions to the s, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 appreciated.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 11, 2019