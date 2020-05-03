Ronald W. Schwenk, 78, of Whitehall, formerly of Bath, peacefully passed away while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. He was the husband of the late Diane M. (Onufer) Schwenk, with whom he shared 52 loving years of marriage prior to her passing in 2013. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Warren and Caroline (Matthews) Schwenk. He was a graduate of Whitehall High School, class of 1960, and proudly served in the United States Air Force. Ron was employed by Phoenix Forging Co. in Catasauqua, for many years until retiring. After retiring, he worked part-time for the USPS at the Lehigh Valley Post Office and Gold's Gym in Whitehall. An avid outdoorsman, Ron enjoyed spending time with his family at his cabin in the Poconos, where they shared many great memories of hunting and fishing together. Survivors: He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his children, Karen Campbell of Moore Township, and Thomas Schwenk and his wife, Debra, of Saylorsburg; five grandchildren, Nichole Campbell of Point Phillips, Tommy Schwenk of California, Jennifer Campbell and her companion, Josh Bower, of Fleetwood, Samantha Schwenk and her companion, John Michael Hess, of Palmerton, and Craig Campbell, Jr. and his companion, Ashley German, of Moore Township; and six great-grandchildren, Kayla, Lydia, Brandon, Leland, Liam, and Paisley. In addition to his wife, Diane, he was predeceased by his brother, Richard H. "Bones" Schwenk, and son-in-law, Craig Campbell, Sr. Services: Private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.



