Ronald Walter Shegda, 64, of Hellertown, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was born in Philadelphia on July 31, 1956 to the late Walter J. and Katherine (Kuchlak) Shegda. He earned a Masters from Tufts University in 1984 and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in 1978. Ronald was a publishing entrepreneur, advocating regenerative economics and government reform. Ron authored many books including, "Fatherhood and Step-Fatherhood" and "Conversations with Joe." His latest book, "Easy Essays for Dismantling Child Protective Services," is ready to go to press as soon as the needed funds are raised. He was a devoted follower of Christ and a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, Hellertown.
SURVIVORS: Ron will be missed by his loving sisters: Irene and Lorraine of Philadelphia.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9- 10 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa's RC Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at St. Mary's Cemetery, Elkins Park, PA. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at https://gf.me/u/y4zp7z
to get his most current book published.