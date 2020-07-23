Roquetta D. "Cookie" Shellhammer, 84, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late Earl R. "Corky" Shellhammer, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Roquetta (Vandervoort) Sorrentino. Before retiring, she worked as a deli clerk at Laneco and prior for Allentown General Hospital, Kay Jewelers and Dorney Park. She will be remembered for her loving care of her grandchildren and her love of reading.
Survivors: Sons Richard D. and his wife Lisa of Fogelsville, Stephen S. and his wife Colleen of Macungie; daughter Joann M., wife of John Werteen of Center Valley; sister Lillian Law; 5 grandchildren Kyle and his wife Aubrey, Jake and his wife Allyson, Tyler, Cody and Kiera, 1 great granddaughter Rayleen, step grandchildren Shay and Nathan.
She was predeceased by a brother Richard, sisters Cletis Scheer, Mayrita Irvine, Joan Strada and twin siblings Gerald and Geraldine.
Calling Hour: Saturday, July 25, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Graveside Services to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
As required, please wear a mask.
Contributions can be made in Cookie's memory to the Arthritis Foundation
, c/o the funeral home, 18102