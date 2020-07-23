1/1
Roquetta D. Shellhammer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roquetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roquetta D. "Cookie" Shellhammer, 84, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was the wife of the late Earl R. "Corky" Shellhammer, with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Roquetta (Vandervoort) Sorrentino. Before retiring, she worked as a deli clerk at Laneco and prior for Allentown General Hospital, Kay Jewelers and Dorney Park. She will be remembered for her loving care of her grandchildren and her love of reading.

Survivors: Sons Richard D. and his wife Lisa of Fogelsville, Stephen S. and his wife Colleen of Macungie; daughter Joann M., wife of John Werteen of Center Valley; sister Lillian Law; 5 grandchildren Kyle and his wife Aubrey, Jake and his wife Allyson, Tyler, Cody and Kiera, 1 great granddaughter Rayleen, step grandchildren Shay and Nathan.

She was predeceased by a brother Richard, sisters Cletis Scheer, Mayrita Irvine, Joan Strada and twin siblings Gerald and Geraldine.

Calling Hour: Saturday, July 25, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Graveside Services to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

As required, please wear a mask.

Contributions can be made in Cookie's memory to the Arthritis Foundation, c/o the funeral home, 18102

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy and Christian love is extended to the entire family at this time of loss. May the peace of the Risen Christ offer comfort and hope in the days ahead.
Dr. David Charles Smith
July 22, 2020
Joann,
There are no words to ease the pain and emptiness when you lose your mom.
Deepest sympathy
Sandy and Steve Bischof
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved