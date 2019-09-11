Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Spengler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa M. Spengler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosa M. Spengler Obituary
Rosa M. Spengler, 90, of Allentown, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Carl Charles Spengler. She was the daughter of the late Charles W. Sr. and Florence May (Hilbert) Guth. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Daughters Barbara Hughes and her children Kenneth Hughes Jr. and Robert Guth; Renae Florence Da Grava and her husband Dr. Fredrick Vincent Da Grava and their children Richelle Vachio and her two daughters Aubrey and Alivia, Nicholas, Lauren and her daughter Acelynn; brother Frank; two step-sons whom she raised Raymond and Joseph Spengler, and his wife, Diane with two children Jason and his son Jacob, Tara and her four children. She was predeceased by brother Charles W. Jr.

Services: Private arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now