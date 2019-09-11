|
Rosa M. Spengler, 90, of Allentown, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Carl Charles Spengler. She was the daughter of the late Charles W. Sr. and Florence May (Hilbert) Guth. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Daughters Barbara Hughes and her children Kenneth Hughes Jr. and Robert Guth; Renae Florence Da Grava and her husband Dr. Fredrick Vincent Da Grava and their children Richelle Vachio and her two daughters Aubrey and Alivia, Nicholas, Lauren and her daughter Acelynn; brother Frank; two step-sons whom she raised Raymond and Joseph Spengler, and his wife, Diane with two children Jason and his son Jacob, Tara and her four children. She was predeceased by brother Charles W. Jr.
Services: Private arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 11, 2019