Rosa Maria Morales
1947 - 2020
Rosa María Morales Martinez (73), of Allentown, PA, was called by the Lord on May 21, 2020.

She was born on May 14, 1947, in Cayey, Puerto Rico. Rosa lived most of her life in New Jersey, and Puerto Rico before moving to Allentown. She was a loving person and loved spending her time with her children and grandchild, Lenny.

In addition to her parents, Juan Morales & Carmen Martinez, she was predeceased by siblings (Angel, Luis, Juan, Catalina, Eugenia, Ramón, Alberto, & Ana Rosa.

Surviving families are siblings, Benjamin, & Santos. Her children, Hector Luis Colón, daughter-in-law, Kim, Marisol Fairclough (Reyes), and son-in-law, Dale Fairclough, and grandchildren, Hector, Alonso, Bryce, & Lennox.

There will be a Celebration of Life in the near future for extended family and friends.

Published in Morning Call on May 27, 2020.
