Rosalie A. Hendley, 68, of Coplay, passed away in her home on June 25, 2019. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Helen (Leavy) DiPane. Rosalie was a wedding coordinator at Phoebe Floral Shop, Allentown.
Survivors: Son, Brian Hendley and his fiancée, Kiersten; Daughter, Jessica Wynne; 8 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter. Rosalie was predeceased by her longtime companion, Tom Olewine, in 2018.
Services: Memorial 6 PM Monday, July 1, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A calling hour will be held 5-6 PM Monday in the funeral home. www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on June 29, 2019