Rosalie (Wepryk) Chrapacz, 95, of Allentown, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 1, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Ivan Chrapacz. Born in Poland she was the daughter of the late Michal and Katarzyn (Malyk-Pelich) Wepryk. Before retiring, Rosalie worked as a sewing machine operator for over 25 years at Penn State Mills. She was devoted to her faith, Christian teachings and her church the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Orthodox Church. She was a proud volunteer for the church's Pierogi Making Fundraiser. Rosalie enjoyed sewing, Ukrainian folk dancing, and making her famous Ukrainian pierogis and halupkies for family and friends.Survivors: daughter, Catherine Chrapacz wife of Dr. Anthony Palmisano Jr.; son, Terry Chrapacz husband of Kathy-Lilly; brother, Antoni Wepryk husband of Stefania from Koszalin, West Pomerania, Poland. She was predeceased by her brother, Jaroslaw Wepryk and sisters, Maria Geletkanyz, Olga Iwanisik and Julia Lukowska; all from Koszalin, West Pomerania, Poland.A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 5th 6-7:30PM with a Panachyda at 7:30PM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N Front St. Allentown. A viewing will be held Wednesday, March 6th 9:30-10AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 10AM all in Protection of BVM Orthodox Church 703 N 6th St. Allentown.Contributions can be made in Rosalie's memory to the Protection of BVM Orthodox Church. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019